U.S. Ghost Adventures are now doing Tours in Myrtle Beach

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Green fairways and sandy beaches drape a veil over South Carolina’s gruesome history. Discover the truth of why Myrtle Beach’s haunted shores attract visitors from the great beyond.

Uncover a treasure trove of mystifying and tragic tales that lie just beneath the surface of this bustling beach town.

Myrtle Beach Ghosts will reveal the real hauntings and tormented souls still wandering the boardwalk of one of the most haunted beaches in the country.

