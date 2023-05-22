Suspect wanted after $10K+ in youth shoes stolen in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Marlboro County deputies are investigating after around $10,000 worth of youth shoes was stolen in Bennettsville earlier this month.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the theft occurred on May 6 at approximately 9:26 a.m. at 445 Hwy 38 South, Bennettsville.

According to MCSO, the subject appears to be a light-skinned male with a covered face driving a silver or grey in color Nissan sedan.

“The subject took the time to obscure the license plate of the vehicle,” the report states.

The Sheriff’s Office said the items stolen include a number of size 7 (youth) sneakers totaling in value over $10,000.

The case is being investigated by MCSO Investigator Jeffery Sessoms, please contact him with any information related to this break-in at 843-479-9999 or 843-469-5605.

