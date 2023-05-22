Police arrest man accused of setting fire to Forestbrook area apartment complex

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Investigators said a two-alarm fire at a Myrtle Beach area apartment complex was intentionally set.

Horry County firefighters and police were called just after 3 a.m. Friday to an apartment complex at 801 Burcale Road, near the Arrowhead Country Club.

Eight units were damaged in the two-alarm fire. No one was hurt.

During the investigation, a scene sniff was conducted by Horry County Fire Rescue accelerant K-9 inside the apartment building.

“The K-9 did alert to the presence of accelerants at the stairwell and by a couch on the first floor,” according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant also states the K-9 sniffed out accelerants on the suspect who is identified as 21-year-old Robert Britt.

Britt was taken into custody and warrants claim while he was in the HCPD police cruiser he started kicking the rear window.

“The Defendant did kick at the rear passenger side window numerous times after being told to stop which resulted in the window being kicked out causing damage to the door,” according to the arrest warrant.

Britt is charged with second-degree arson and malicious injury to property.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $15,000 bond.

