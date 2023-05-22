Lumberton woman arrested, charged in deadly hit-and-run investigation

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - After a nearly year-long investigation, deputies in Robeson County have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit-and-run near Lumberton on Monday.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a scene on Bee Gee Road where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on June 25, 2022. When they arrived they found the victim, 42-year-old Montrea N. Howell, and that the vehicle that had hit Howell had fled the scene.

Now, 25-year-old Brandy McKee has been charged and arrested with second-degree murder for Howell’s death.

Deputies said McKee and Howell were dating at the time of the hit-and-run.

McKee is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

