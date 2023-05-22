Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Lumberton woman arrested, charged in deadly hit-and-run investigation

Brandy McKee
Brandy McKee(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - After a nearly year-long investigation, deputies in Robeson County have made an arrest in connection to a deadly hit-and-run near Lumberton on Monday.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a scene on Bee Gee Road where a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on June 25, 2022. When they arrived they found the victim, 42-year-old Montrea N. Howell, and that the vehicle that had hit Howell had fled the scene.

Now, 25-year-old Brandy McKee has been charged and arrested with second-degree murder for Howell’s death.

Deputies said McKee and Howell were dating at the time of the hit-and-run.

McKee is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 hurt after Saturday night crash in Loris area, crews say
Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival returns to Little River
Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival returns to Little River
Most power restored after vehicle hits utility pole in North Myrtle Beach
Fair skies and pleasant.
FIRST ALERT: Quiet week ahead, unsettled weather possible for Memorial Day Weekend
HCFR: Vehicle crashes into building in Socastee area

Latest News

Sen. Tim Scott to make announcement after filing to enter presidential race
Boating Safety Week: Tips to stay safe ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend
Police arrest man accused of setting fire to Forestbrook area apartment complex
Veteran PTSD K-9s
‘They’re our battle buddies’: Horry County veteran training PTSD service dogs to help veterans