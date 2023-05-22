Horry County police seek surveillance video in Forestbrook-area shooting incident

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is asking the community to share surveillance video after a shooting incident in the Forestbrook area.

HCPD officers are investigating a shooting incident on Zinnia Drive in Forestbrook between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday.

According to HCPD, the suspect vehicle is described as a dark grey or flat grey smaller SUV and came from the direction of Brookline Drive.

Anyone with surveillance video in the area is asked to review their footage and reach out via dispatch at 843-248-1520 if the vehicle appears.

This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.

