Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

HGTC to offer first-of-its-kind boat building program to students

The HGTC Commission called a special meeting on Monday where they approved a new boat-building program.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry-Georgetown Technical College will be offering a new program for those interested in boats and how they’re built.

The HGTC Commission called a special meeting on Monday where they approved a new boat-building program.

It will be the first program of its kind in South Carolina.

The program will be offered starting in the fall of 2023 on Georgetown’s campus and will last three semesters.

“We’re excited about offering the program. We have a faculty member that we’ve hired who is an expert in composites and in boat building. The program is already being developed with the courses in it. Students can come in in the fall and be out the summer of next year,” HGTC President Marilyn Murphy Fore said.

It took several years for HGTC to develop the program with the help of the South Carolina Boating and Fishing Alliance.

Fore said over the next five years there will be 800 job openings for boat building. She added that there are 30 boat-building companies in South Carolina.

“Our mission is to support employers and to put people in the workplace, to give students good careers. I am very excited that we are taking this venture to develop these brand new programs to help industry and give good jobs to our students,” Fore said.

HGTC is in the process of having a new building built on the Georgetown campus that will house the boat building program and its outboard marine technology program.

The building will be 25,000 square feet and will take about two years to build.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11 hurt after Saturday night crash in Loris area, crews say
Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival returns to Little River
Annual World Famous Blue Crab Festival returns to Little River
Most power restored after vehicle hits utility pole in North Myrtle Beach
Fair skies and pleasant.
FIRST ALERT: Quiet week ahead, unsettled weather possible for Memorial Day Weekend
HCFR: Vehicle crashes into building in Socastee area

Latest News

Sen. Tim Scott to make announcement after filing to enter presidential race
SCDNR gives tips to stay safe while boating
Horry County police ask for surveillance video to help investigate Forestbrook area shooting
Lumberton woman arrested, charged in deadly hit-and-run investigation
Boating Safety Week: Tips to stay safe ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend