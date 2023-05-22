Submit a Tip
Florence Police: 21-year-old charged with 5 counts attempted murder denied bond

Jalier Squaun Bethea
Jalier Squaun Bethea(Florence PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A 21-year-old was denied bond after being charged with five counts of attempted murder in Florence.

According to the Florence Police Department, Jalier Squaun Bethea, 21, of Florence, shot a person in the road and into several occupied residences on Whitehall Drive on May 14.

One person was injured and was transported to the hospital by a third party, the report states.

Officers from the Florence Police Department in Florence County Sheriff’s Office took Jalier Squaun Bethea into custody on Saturday in the 1600 block of West Lucas Street on outstanding warrants for five counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Bethea was transported to Florence County Detention Center where he remains after being denied bond for the five attempted murder charges. He was issued a $10,000 bond for the one charge of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

