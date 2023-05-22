FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weather this week, increasing rain chances for the holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Have outdoor plans for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend? You may have to contend with a better chance of rain.

TUESDAY

Beautiful weather continues Tuesday, and the cooler temperatures and lower humidity continue. Partly cloud skies prevail into the afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK

The remainder of the work week looks mainly dry and sunny. Temperatures will slowly trend upwards as more 80s appear by Thursday afternoon. The clouds will begin to filter in for Friday, but the better rain chances will hold off until the weekend.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES

An area of low pressure develops off our coast late this week and heads our way Saturday. Expect on-and-on downpours to arrive Saturday, with heavy rain possible at times. The clouds and rain will hold temperatures in the lower 70s Saturday.

Expect a round of mostly sunny skies Sunday, likely the driest and warmest day through the Memorial Day weekend.

More moisture will arrive on Memorial Day. While not a washout, we expect scattered showers and storms to develop Monday afternoon. Most rain will wind down shortly after sunset Monday.

