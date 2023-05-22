Boating Safety Week: Tips to stay safe ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s Boating Safety Week and there are a few things to keep in mind before heading out on the water.

Captain Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said whether it’s your first time on a boat or your one hundredth, it’s important to always wear a life jacket.

“If you’re coming up on a group of boats or individuals that cause a huge wake in the water, make sure everybody’s wearing their life vest. If someone falls out that can be a big issue even if they’re good swimmers. They could hit their head or get in trouble, so it’s good to have that extra protection there,” said Evans.

Evans said you need to make sure your life jacket fits you and is on correctly, so you don’t slip out.

It’s also important to keep your eyes peeled not only for other boaters but hidden objects like logs that could disable your boat or cause a crash.

Evans said you’ll also want to keep in mind where you are sitting.

Be careful hanging around the engine or turn it off if you’re stopped to avoid potential carbon monoxide poisoning. Also, never sit on the bow or front of the boat because you’re more likely to be thrown off.

Evans said most importantly never drink and drive a boat because it can ruin everyone’s trip in a split second.

Not only could boating under the influence lead to someone getting hurt, but you could also face big fines, a suspended license, or it could even get you time behind bars.

