Over 2,000 power outages reported after vehicle hits pole in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands were without power after a vehicle struck a pole Sunday morning in the North Myrtle Beach area.

As of around 9:30 a.m., Santee Cooper’s outage map shows 2,201 customers without power along North Kings Highway, ranging from 22nd Avenue South to 9th Avenue South. Power is expected to be restored by 10:30 a.m.

The utility later confirmed that the outage was caused by a crash.

WMBF News Reporter Eric Richards was also at the scene and shared footage showing utility crews working to fix the pole.

