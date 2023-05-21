Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Over 2,000 power outages reported after vehicle hits pole in North Myrtle Beach

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands were without power after a vehicle struck a pole Sunday morning in the North Myrtle Beach area.

As of around 9:30 a.m., Santee Cooper’s outage map shows 2,201 customers without power along North Kings Highway, ranging from 22nd Avenue South to 9th Avenue South. Power is expected to be restored by 10:30 a.m.

The utility later confirmed that the outage was caused by a crash.

WMBF News Reporter Eric Richards was also at the scene and shared footage showing utility crews working to fix the pole.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

