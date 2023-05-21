Submit a Tip
SCHP: Driver of disabled vehicle dies after crash on I-95

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver of a disabled vehicle involved in a recent crash on Interstate 95 has died, according to authorities.

LCpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened May 17 in the area of Alligator Road, just outside Florence.

She added that a 2010 Ford sedan was disabled on the road when it was struck by a Chevrolet utility vehicle. The Chevy also struck a tractor-trailer before going off the left side of the road and colliding with a concrete barrier.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital, where they died on May 19.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

