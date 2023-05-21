SCHP: Driver of disabled vehicle dies after crash on I-95

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver of a disabled vehicle involved in a recent crash on Interstate 95 has died, according to authorities.

LCpl. Lena Butler with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened May 17 in the area of Alligator Road, just outside Florence.

She added that a 2010 Ford sedan was disabled on the road when it was struck by a Chevrolet utility vehicle. The Chevy also struck a tractor-trailer before going off the left side of the road and colliding with a concrete barrier.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital, where they died on May 19.

No further details were immediately available.

