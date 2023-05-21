HCFR: Vehicle crashes into building in Socastee area
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders were called to the Socastee area on Sunday after a vehicle collided with a building.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to the area of Peachtree Road just after 1 p.m.
No one was taken to the hospital, officials said.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
