HCFR: Vehicle crashes into building in Socastee area

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders were called to the Socastee area on Sunday after a vehicle collided with a building.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to the area of Peachtree Road just after 1 p.m.

No one was taken to the hospital, officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

