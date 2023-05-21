HCFR: Vehicle crashes into building in Socastee area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders were called to the Socastee area on Sunday after a vehicle collided with a building.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to the area of Peachtree Road just after 1 p.m.

No one was taken to the hospital, officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

