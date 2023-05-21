FIRST ALERT: Quiet week ahead, unsettled weather possible for Memorial Day Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pleasant weather settles in for most of the week before low pressure off shore brings the risk of unsettled weather through the Memorial Day weekend.

TODAY

A mix of sun and clouds are on tap today with pleasant temperatures for this time of the year. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 70s at the beach to near 80 inland. A nice northeast breeze will remain in place and keep humidity levels low.

Fair skies and pleasant. (WMBF)

THE WEEK AHEAD

High pressure to our north will ensure a northeast wind and pleasant weather for most of the week. Daytime temperatures will remain steady in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Nighttime temperatures will remain rather cool for this time of the year - dropping into the upper 50s to near 60.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

The forecast for the Memorial Day Weekend turns considerably more uncertain as low pressure likely develops off the Southeast coast.

Low pressure off shore could produce unsettled weather for the weekend. (WMBF)

The location, movement and strength of this area of low pressure will have big implications on the forecast through the holiday weekend, but details are still to uncertain to pin down.

The risk of showers will be in place along with potentially rough surg and occasionally gusty breezes. Keep a check of the forecast as more changes are likely.

The weekend forecast is subject to change depending on low pressure off shore. (WMBF)

