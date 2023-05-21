FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings back the showers today
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will bring back the rain chances for today.
TODAY
If you’re going to make any plans today, make sure you keep your umbrella with you. A cold front will bring spotty showers this morning, the front will continue to head towards the coastline by late morning to early afternoon. We’re not expecting any severe weather with this system. Rain chances will continue to linger late afternoon and we’ll begin to dry by dinner time
TONIGHT
We’re expecting quieter conditions tonight. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling in the low 60s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
THE WEEK AHEAD
The cold front will eventually stall off the coastline just down towards our South. This will keep the cloud cover in the forecast and even enough moisture to produce an isolated stray showers in the afternoon. Overall, it’s going to be a dry and quiet week with temperatures staying below normal in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and low 80s inland.
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.