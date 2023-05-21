FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings back the showers today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will bring back the rain chances for today.

TODAY

If you’re going to make any plans today, make sure you keep your umbrella with you. A cold front will bring spotty showers this morning, the front will continue to head towards the coastline by late morning to early afternoon. We’re not expecting any severe weather with this system. Rain chances will continue to linger late afternoon and we’ll begin to dry by dinner time

Cold front will bring showers today (WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’re expecting quieter conditions tonight. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling in the low 60s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

THE WEEK AHEAD

The cold front will eventually stall off the coastline just down towards our South. This will keep the cloud cover in the forecast and even enough moisture to produce an isolated stray showers in the afternoon. Overall, it’s going to be a dry and quiet week with temperatures staying below normal in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and low 80s inland.

Quiet week ahead (WMBF)

