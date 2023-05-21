Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Cold front brings back the showers today

By Matt Bullock
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will bring back the rain chances for today.

TODAY

If you’re going to make any plans today, make sure you keep your umbrella with you. A cold front will bring spotty showers this morning, the front will continue to head towards the coastline by late morning to early afternoon. We’re not expecting any severe weather with this system. Rain chances will continue to linger late afternoon and we’ll begin to dry by dinner time

Cold front will bring showers today
Cold front will bring showers today(WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’re expecting quieter conditions tonight. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling in the low 60s across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

THE WEEK AHEAD

The cold front will eventually stall off the coastline just down towards our South. This will keep the cloud cover in the forecast and even enough moisture to produce an isolated stray showers in the afternoon. Overall, it’s going to be a dry and quiet week with temperatures staying below normal in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and low 80s inland.

Quiet week ahead
Quiet week ahead(WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle crashes into Horry County pond, crews say
Fry said he believes Trump's indictment was uncalled for. He says Trump's charges have already...
Congressman Russell Fry among list of Americans banned from Russia
Authorities recovered a number of drugs and made two arrests in Florence County earlier this...
$117K in drugs seized in Florence County following operation; 2 arrested
Driscoll Riggins testified on Thursday in his murder trial.
Little River man found guilty of manslaughter in deadly shooting near popular North Myrtle Beach restaurant
Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies victim in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy. 17 Business

Latest News

Dry today followed by downpours on Sunday
Dry Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Dry today followed by downpours on Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Showers taper off today, next chance arrives Sunday
Another round of rain arrives Sunday
FIRST ALERT: Sunny start to the weekend, more downpours arrive soon