Coast RTA adjusts some routes in Horry, Georgetown counties

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Public transit is seeing some adjustments across the Grand Strand as of Sunday.

Coast RTA said it is making “service improvements” to several bus routes across Horry and Georgetown County.

“These changes have been made to improve on-time performance, remove unproductive segments and reallocate resources in key travel areas,” the organization said in a statement.

The following changes are now in effect:

Route 1 Conway Local

• No service on Alford Road or Still Pond Road

• Departing from J Reuben Long turn left on Hwy 319 and right on Still Pond Road

Route 2 Conway / Loris

• No longer serving Hwy 410, Finklea and the Loris Commerce Center

• Will continue North on 701 and return via 701

• Service will continue at the McLeod Loris Hospital

Route 4 Conway / Georgetown via 701

• Departure times from Conway Terminal (OB) 4:45 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 6:00 a.m., 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

• Departures from Georgetown Transfer Center (IB) 1 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

• Last departure from Andrews Piggly Wiggly at 7 p.m. IB to Conway Terminal

• Last departure from Georgetown via US 701 at 8 p.m.

Route 14 Georgetown Local

• Service will begin at S a.m.pit Park at 7:15 a.m.

• Service will end at Andrews Piggly Wiggly at 7 p.m.

Route 15S Myrtle Beach/ MYR Airport/ Murrells Inlet

• Change to 75-minute frequency for entire length of route – 15 South and 15S Ext will be combined

• No longer requires a transfer at the VA Hospital

• Airport will still be served in both directions

Route 16 Myrtle Beach / Georgetown

• Reduced service to Sandy Island - see schedule

