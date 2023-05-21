11 hurt after Saturday night crash in Loris area, crews say
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 10 people were hurt after a crash late Saturday in the Loris area, according to officials.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of West Highway 19 and Kennasaw Road just before 9:20 p.m. Two vehicles, including what was described as a “recreational vehicle” were involved in the wreck.
Officials said 11 people in total were taken to a hospital, but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
