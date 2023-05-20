Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

YouTuber Hank Green shares cancer diagnosis

Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.
Hank Green revealed that he has cancer.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - YouTuber Hank Green revealed that he is battling cancer.

The 43-year-old announced his diagnosis with Hodgkin lymphoma in a video Friday morning saying he was diagnosed with the disease after noticing enlarged lymph nodes.

Green said the cancer is considered very treatable.

In a Twitter post, he said he started his first session of chemotherapy soon after the video was released.

Green, who gained popularity through a collaborative YouTube channel with his brother called “Vlogbrothers,” said he is not yet sure how his diagnosis will affect his work.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a form of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year relative survival rate for all patients diagnosed with the disease is around 89%.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities recovered a number of drugs and made two arrests in Florence County earlier this...
$117K in drugs seized in Florence County following operation; 2 arrested
Teen to be tried as adult in Conway 14-year-old’s murder
The Pine Island Point Apartments will feature 230 apartment units. The complex will have a...
Plans for new Myrtle Beach apartments, single family homes getting revised
Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies victim in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy. 17 Business
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Dry Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Dry today followed by downpours on Sunday
Alexandra Fountaine, a medical student at Ohio University, poses for a picture in front of the...
More states are requiring patients to give consent for medical students performing pelvic exams
Frank Spatara
Police: Ohio man charged for shooting at another car while driving drunk
FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.
Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma