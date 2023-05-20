Vehicle crashes into Horry County pond, crews say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said that no one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pond on Saturday in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Highway 90 and Old Highway 90 just before 11 a.m.

The agency added that the driver was removed from the vehicle and was being evaluated at the scene.

As of around noon, drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.