Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Vehicle crashes into Horry County pond, crews say

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials said that no one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a pond on Saturday in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Highway 90 and Old Highway 90 just before 11 a.m.

The agency added that the driver was removed from the vehicle and was being evaluated at the scene.

As of around noon, drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities recovered a number of drugs and made two arrests in Florence County earlier this...
$117K in drugs seized in Florence County following operation; 2 arrested
Teen to be tried as adult in Conway 14-year-old’s murder
The Pine Island Point Apartments will feature 230 apartment units. The complex will have a...
Plans for new Myrtle Beach apartments, single family homes getting revised
Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies victim in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy. 17 Business
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Dry Saturday
FIRST ALERT: Dry today followed by downpours on Sunday
Yolanda Shine, 49, is charged with aggravated domestic assault and possession of a weapon...
Siblings accused of assaulting man with clothing iron, knife
Rico and Cleo make their debut for grand opening of Sloth Valley at Ripley’s Aquarium
Teen to be tried as adult in Conway 14-year-old’s murder