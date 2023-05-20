Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Siblings accused of assaulting man with clothing iron, knife

A brother and sister are facing charges after police say they assaulted the woman’s husband earlier this week.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A brother and sister are facing charges after police say they assaulted the woman’s husband earlier this week.

Garnaris Shine, 46, is charged with aggravated assault. Yolanda Shine, 49, is charged with aggravated domestic assault and possession of a weapon during a crime.

Officers were called to the MUSC ER after a man with a gash on his forehead said he was assaulted by a man and woman, who were later identified as Garnaris and Yolanda, an incident report states. Police say Yolanda and the victim are married.

Police say the three got into an argument in a home on Drake Street when Yolanda headbutted the victim. Garnaris then hit the victim in the back of the head with a clothing iron and beat him with a cane, the report states.

Yolanda charged at the victim with a knife, and the victim was wounded when he tried to stop her, according to the report.

Garnaris and Yolanda were booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities recovered a number of drugs and made two arrests in Florence County earlier this...
$117K in drugs seized in Florence County following operation; 2 arrested
Teen to be tried as adult in Conway 14-year-old’s murder
The Pine Island Point Apartments will feature 230 apartment units. The complex will have a...
Plans for new Myrtle Beach apartments, single family homes getting revised
Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies victim in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy. 17 Business
Best of the Grand Strand