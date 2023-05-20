FIRST ALERT: Dry today followed by downpours on Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re trying to making any plans this weekend, make sure you do it today!

TODAY

The pesky storm system that’s brought us rain and clouds this week will exit Saturday, allowing for a round of sunnier skies. Temperatures trend a bit warmer with upper 70s along the Grand Strand and lower 80s for areas inland of the Waterway. More clouds will begin to arrive late in the day but rain chances will hold off until Sunday.

Dry Saturday (WMBF)

TOMORROW

Our next cold front arrives early Sunday morning, ushering in showers by sunrise. The best coverage of rain will arrive throughout Sunday morning but scattered showers will remain possible much of the day. Increased cloud cover knocks temperatures down a bit, only climbing into the middle 70s. Most of the rain will exit by sunset Sunday.

Rain returns tomorrow morning (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

The cold front will eventually stall off the coastline just down towards our South. This will keep the cloud cover in the forecast and even enough moisture to produce an isolated stray showers in the afternoon. Overall, it’s going to be a dry and quiet week with temperatures staying below normal in the upper 70s in the Grand Strand and low 80s inland.

Quiet next week (WMBF)

