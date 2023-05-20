Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Caught on camera: Suspect keys more than 400 cars

Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:53 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In Canada, police are looking for a person who was caught on camera vandalizing more than 400 vehicles.

The acts happened at two car dealerships in Port Coquitlam, which is in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

Police released security footage they say shows the suspect deliberately scratching the vehicles one at a time.

Police are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars. (Obtained by Coquitlam RCMP)

In a statement shared Wednesday, police said they received three reports between January and April about the “mass-keying incidents.”

Police believe the suspect is a woman between 40 and 50 years old with shoulder-length blonde hair who drives a 2008 to 2013 Ford Escape.

They estimate the damage at around 500,000 Canadian dollars.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities recovered a number of drugs and made two arrests in Florence County earlier this...
$117K in drugs seized in Florence County following operation; 2 arrested
Teen to be tried as adult in Conway 14-year-old’s murder
The Pine Island Point Apartments will feature 230 apartment units. The complex will have a...
Plans for new Myrtle Beach apartments, single family homes getting revised
Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies victim in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy. 17 Business
Multiple apartments damaged in 2-alarm fire in Forestbrook area
Multiple apartments damaged in 2-alarm fire in Forestbrook area

Latest News

Several U.S. cities are working to absorb busloads of migrants being sent there from Texas.
Border crisis: Major cities see rising migrant arrivals
FILE - Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., right, a key point man on the debt ceiling bill for Speaker...
Debt limit talks start, stop as Republicans, White House face ‘serious differences’
Police in Canada are looking for the suspect accused of keying over 400 cars.
Caught on camera: Suspect keys more than 400 cars
FILE - A Utah man killed his wife and her parents and then called police Friday to report and...
Utah police: Man admits to killing wife, visiting in-laws