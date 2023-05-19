U.S. Marshals arrest Marlboro County man after months-long drug investigation

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County man is in custody on drug trafficking charges after a weeks-long Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

U.S. Marshals arrested Dylan Shane Johnson, 31 of McColl, Thursday in Gibson, N.C. after a months-long investigation by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office into Johnson for selling illegal drugs in the McColl area.

MCSO charged Johnson with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

When Johnson was arrested he was out on federal probation for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and was transported to a nearby detention facility by the US Marshall Service.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask the community to call with any information or tips in regard to the sales of illegal drugs or any other criminal activity.

