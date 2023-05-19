Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

U.S. Marshals arrest Marlboro County man after months-long drug investigation

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office investigation led to the arrest
Dylan Shane Johnson,
Dylan Shane Johnson,(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marlboro County man is in custody on drug trafficking charges after a weeks-long Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

U.S. Marshals arrested Dylan Shane Johnson, 31 of McColl, Thursday in Gibson, N.C. after a months-long investigation by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office into Johnson for selling illegal drugs in the McColl area.

MCSO charged Johnson with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

When Johnson was arrested he was out on federal probation for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and was transported to a nearby detention facility by the US Marshall Service.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask the community to call with any information or tips in regard to the sales of illegal drugs or any other criminal activity.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies victim in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy. 17 Business
Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law
Troy Bittner
Man accused of stealing nearly $1M from popular Conway area RV resort out on bond again
Justin Rose
Police: Man found with drugs threatened person with knife after Myrtle Beach crash
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
Man who barricaded, shot himself inside Florence County home dies, SLED says

Latest News

Rico and Cleo make their debut for grand opening of Sloth Valley at Ripley’s Aquarium
Richard Andretta
Deputies: Tip leads to man arrested, charged with sex crime against minor
The adorable new faces at Ripley’s Aquarium are done slow poking around and are ready to meet...
Rico and Cleo make their debut for grand opening of Sloth Valley at Ripley’s Aquarium
Teen to be tried as adult in Conway 14-year-old’s murder