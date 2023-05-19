Teen to be tried as adult in Conway 14-year-old’s murder

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The juvenile suspect in the murder of a 14-year-old in Conway last summer will be tried as an adult, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A Family Court judge ruled Thursday that Damien Rodriguez, now 15, will be tried as an adult for the murder and attempted murder of two juveniles.

Rodriguez was charged on Aug. 13, 2022, in Horry County in the death of 14-year-old Christopher Noah Garrett.

Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Christopher Garrett was shot multiple times in a wooded area near his home in Conway.

Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said early on that his office was taking a very aggressive approach due to the severity of this case.

The State filed a motion to move his case to General Sessions Court, said Caroline Fox, the Senior Assistant Solicitor who prosecuted the case in Family Court for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

After a hearing, the Honorable Family Court Judge Holly Wall determined that the charges should be waived up to General Sessions court.

No immediate hearings are scheduled at this time.

