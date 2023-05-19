Submit a Tip
S.C. Sen. Tim Scott makes it official, files paperwork to enter presidential race

Another big name in South Carolina politics is throwing their name in the presidential hat.
By WMBF News Staff and The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – Another big name in South Carolina politics is throwing their name in the presidential hat.

The Associated Press reports that South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has filed paperwork to enter the 2024 Republican presidential race.

This comes just days before he was set to make a major announcement on Monday in North Charleston at Charleston Southern University, which is his alma mater and hometown.

Scott started his political career with the Charleston City Council before moving to the South Carolina House of Representatives, the U.S. House of Representatives and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2013.

One of his signature legislations while in Washington was creating Opportunity Zones, which was passed as part of the 2017 tax reform package, in order to help bring private investments to distressed communities across the country.

Scott formed an exploratory committee last month which allowed him to raise and spend money while he weighed a White House campaign.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is also running in hopes of getting the Republican nomination in the presidential race.

WMBF News anchor Derrion Henderson will be in North Charleston on Monday for Scott’s big announcement, which is expected to take place at 11 a.m.

We will have full coverage of the event both on-air and online at wmbfnews.com.

