Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Second person has died after Charlotte construction site fire

A construction company owner said both victims worked for him.
WBTV has confirmed that a second person has died after Thursday’s massive fire in Charlotte’s SouthPark area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has confirmed that a second person has died after Thursday’s massive fire in Charlotte’s SouthPark area.

Keith Suggs, owner of KVS Windows and Doors, a Georgia-based construction company, confirmed the deaths of the two construction workers to WBTV.

Suggs confirms both men who died worked for him, one of those workers being Demonte Sherrill.

Until the family is notified, WBTV is not sharing the second victim’s identity.

Charlotte firefighters said Thursday that 15 people had been rescued from the blaze, but two remained unaccounted for.

Firefighters remain on the scene on Liberty Row Drive as they continue to douse hotspots.

Officials are holding a press conference Friday afternoon to provide the latest updates on the fire.

WBTV has confirmed that a second person has died after Thursday’s massive fire in Charlotte’s...
WBTV has confirmed that a second person has died after Thursday’s massive fire in Charlotte’s SouthPark area.(WBTV)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies victim in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy. 17 Business
Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law
Troy Bittner
Man accused of stealing nearly $1M from popular Conway area RV resort out on bond again
Best of the Grand Strand
Justin Rose
Police: Man found with drugs threatened person with knife after Myrtle Beach crash

Latest News

Rico and Cleo make their debut for grand opening of Sloth Valley at Ripley’s Aquarium
Teen to be tried as adult in Conway 14-year-old’s murder
U.S. Marshals arrest Marlboro County man after months-long drug investigation
Deputies: Tip leads to man arrested, charged with sex crime against minor
$117K in drugs seized in Florence County following operation; 2 arrested