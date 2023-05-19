Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Woman drugs man she met at club, steals $600K of jewelry from him

A woman is accused of stealing $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club. (Source: Miami Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - Police in Florida say a woman stole more than $600,000 worth of jewelry from a man she met at a Miami club.

The Miami Police Department reports officers were called to a residence on May 8 regarding a theft.

A man told officers that an unidentified woman had taken his jewelry earlier that day.

He said he met the woman at a club and the two then went back to his place. But after having one drink, he ended up falling asleep

When the man awoke at noon, he noticed his safe was open and his jewelry missing along with the girl.

Police said it appears the female drugged the victim’s drink and took his jewelry while he was sleeping.

The items taken included two Rolex watches, a gold chain, gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses and a diamond ring.

Miami PD released security camera footage of the woman in question taking an elevator while leaving the building. Police said the video also shows her arriving with the victim earlier in the evening.

Authorities described the female as being about 5-foot-9, weighing around 140 pounds. They said she is in her 30s with long black hair.

Police urged anyone with further information on the woman’s identity to contact them at 305-603-6030.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law
Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies victim in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy. 17 Business
Brandon Stanley
Man accused of beating woman who kept 911 on the line, warrants state
Best of the Grand Strand
Billy Tyrone Avant
1 brother dead, 1 brother charged after argument leads to shooting, police say

Latest News

2 hospitalized, 1 dead after crash involving Harley on Hwy 17
Man found with drugs threatened person with knife after Myrtle Beach crash
Myrtle Beach not implementing traffic loop for Memorial Day weekend, official says
Community Appearance Board request changes to apartment plans near Coastal Grand Mall
Man accused of stealing nearly $1M from popular Conway area RV resort out on bond again