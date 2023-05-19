Plans for new Myrtle Beach apartments, single family homes getting revised

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two new developments planning to come to Myrtle Beach will still need some revisions before the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board gives final approval.

At Thursday’s meeting, plans for apartments located off Pine Island Road got both footprint and landscaping approval, but members of the board had some minor design concerns.

The project will bring four, 3-story apartment buildings to the 15 acres of open land that sits directly across from Coastal Grand Mall. There will be 230 apartment units total along with a pool, a dog park, and an open-air pavilion included.

This was the second time representatives from the SGA NW Architecture Firm presented plans for this complex to the board. Members said they were impressed with the design changes that have already been made.

“We’re just hoping that this development provides more housing developments for the city, its in walking distance, close proximity to a lot of different elements, just bringing people to the city, adding more housing options and creating a walkable livable community,” said Jessica Wise, a landscape architect for SGA NW.

Wise will have to attend another CAB meeting with design changes to get final approval on the project. According to Wise, once the board gives final approval, and the project gets the needed permitting, the developer is ready to break ground.

The single-family home project will be located off 27th Avenue North and have 23 total homes, all on less than three acres of land.

The homes will be close together, around 10 feet, but there will be 4 different designs, which means no two houses that look alike will be next to or across from one another.

Members of the Community Appearance Board said they wanted to see fencing added in the backyards and landscaping changes, but they applauded the project so far as it has been on CAB agendas several times for the past 18 months.

The next Community Appearance Board will be on June 1.

