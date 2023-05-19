North Myrtle Beach firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It was a rainy day for a rescue by the North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue team Friday afternoon who were quick to come to the aid of ducklings in distress.

B-Battalion Engine 5 was called to assist in the Barefoot Resort area after reports of ducklings who had fallen into a storm drain.

The team was able to retrieve all the baby ducks from the storm drain and reunite them with their mother who was patiently waiting from a safe distance.

Check out the photos from the rescue below.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.