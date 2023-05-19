Multiple apartments damaged in 2-alarm fire in Forestbrook area

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Eight apartments are damaged after an overnight fire on Burcale Road in the Forestbrook area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called to the 800 block of Burcale Road just after 3 a.m. for the two-alarm multi-unit residential fire.

HCFR says one unit was heavily damaged and the fire is now under control. It’s still unclear how many people have been displaced or what caused the fire.

There are no reported injuries. Displaced residents will be offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad, Horry County Police Department and South Carolina Department of Public Safety assisted on this call.

The cause of this fire will be under investigation.

