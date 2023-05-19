MAP: Grand Strand, Pee Dee roads part of $775M SCDOT pavement improvement project

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of roads across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are set to see improvements as part of a project from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The plan was approved by the SCDOT Commission during a meeting Thursday. It’s set to add $775 million to a previously invested $2.8 billion in pavement improvements across the state.

It’s also part of the SCDOT’s 10-year plan toward improving infrastructure in South Carolina.

Among the projects listed include road rehab to parts of Horry County along Carolina Bays Parkway, Highway 378, Highway 17 Business and Green Sea Road. Rehab projects are also scheduled for the Pee Dee, including along Highway 52, Palmetto Street and Cale Yarborough Highway in Florence County.

The agency also provided an interactive map and more information about each the scheduled projects, which can be viewed below.

