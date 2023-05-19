Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Locations for SC boat inspections over Memorial Day weekend

Lake Hartwell
Lake Hartwell(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The SC Department of Natural Resources is once again offering courtesy boat inspections over Memorial Day weekend to keep the waters safe.

Memorial Day kicks off the busiest time of year for the state’s lakes and waterways.

After the inspections, boaters who are not in compliance with safety or registration regulations will have a chance to correct the problem. You can read more about boating regulations in SC here.

Memorial Day weekend boat inspection locations (all inspections are from 10 a.m. to Noon):

Saturday, May 27:

  • Anderson County: Twin Lakes Landing, Lake Hartwell: 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing, Intracoastal Waterway (ICW): 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Greenwood County: SC Highway 72 Landing at Break on the Lake, Lake Greenwood: 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Horry County: Little River Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
  • York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. to Noon

Sunday, May 28:

  • Beaufort County: Broad River Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion: 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree: 10 a.m. to Noon
  • McCormick County: Dorn Landing, Lake Thurmond: 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Pickens County: South Cove Landing, Lake Keowee: 10 a.m. to Noon

Monday, May 29:

  • Anderson County: Twelve Mile Landing, Lake Hartwell: 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Beaufort County: Lemon Island Boat Ramp: 10 a.m. to Noon
  • York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. to Noon
  • Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam: 10 a.m. to Noon

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies victim in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy. 17 Business
Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law
Troy Bittner
Man accused of stealing nearly $1M from popular Conway area RV resort out on bond again
Justin Rose
Police: Man found with drugs threatened person with knife after Myrtle Beach crash
Best of the Grand Strand

Latest News

Rico and Cleo make their debut for grand opening of Sloth Valley at Ripley’s Aquarium
Teen to be tried as adult in Conway 14-year-old’s murder
$117K in drugs seized in Florence County following operation; 2 arrested
S.C. Sen. Tim Scott makes it official, files paperwork to enter presidential race