Locations for SC boat inspections over Memorial Day weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The SC Department of Natural Resources is once again offering courtesy boat inspections over Memorial Day weekend to keep the waters safe.

Memorial Day kicks off the busiest time of year for the state’s lakes and waterways.

After the inspections, boaters who are not in compliance with safety or registration regulations will have a chance to correct the problem. You can read more about boating regulations in SC here.

Memorial Day weekend boat inspection locations (all inspections are from 10 a.m. to Noon):

Saturday, May 27:

Anderson County: Twin Lakes Landing, Lake Hartwell: 10 a.m. to Noon

Charleston County: Wapoo Cut Landing, Intracoastal Waterway (ICW): 10 a.m. to Noon

Greenwood County: SC Highway 72 Landing at Break on the Lake, Lake Greenwood: 10 a.m. to Noon

Horry County: Little River Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. to Noon

Sunday, May 28:

Beaufort County: Broad River Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion: 10 a.m. to Noon

Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree: 10 a.m. to Noon

McCormick County: Dorn Landing, Lake Thurmond: 10 a.m. to Noon

Pickens County: South Cove Landing, Lake Keowee: 10 a.m. to Noon

Monday, May 29:

Anderson County: Twelve Mile Landing, Lake Hartwell: 10 a.m. to Noon

Beaufort County: Lemon Island Boat Ramp: 10 a.m. to Noon

York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie: 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam: 10 a.m. to Noon

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.