Little River man found guilty of manslaughter in deadly shooting near popular North Myrtle Beach restaurant

A jury found Driscoll Riggins guilty of manslaughter and felony possession of a weapon in the shooting death of Durance McCray back in Mary 2021 in the parking lot of Captain Archie’s restaurant in North Myrtle Beach.

The jury deliberated for several hours after hearing closing arguments from the prosecution and defense.

It was revealed during the course of the trial that Riggins and McCray were childhood best friends but had grown apart.

TRIAL COVERAGE:

Prosecutors argued that Riggins planned to shoot McCray after McCray had threatened him and even shot him in a previous incident.

“Durance McCray had rights just as Driscoll Riggins has rights. The bottom line is you just can’t execute someone because you don’t like them, because they did something you don’t like, you had beef with them. And that’s why this is a case about murder,” Prosecutor George Debusk said to jurors.

But the defense argued that Riggins shot McCray because in self-defense.

On the night of the shooting, people testified that Riggins was working as a dishwasher at Captain Archie’s and McCray was there with his girlfriend to watch a game.

Defense attorney Caitlyn Caldwell said Riggins clocked out once his shift was done and his actions on that night show he wasn’t planning on shooting McCray.

“Who clocks out before they want to hurt someone? If you’re watching this big plan you’re trying, stalking him all night, who does that? And jury, he walked, he did not run. He did not try and catch Mr. McCray. He clocked out, walked out at a very common pace,” Caldwell said.

Riggins testified on Thursday that when he left work he ran into McCray and the two got into a fight.

He said that McCray made a comment about him being “on a t-shirt like your homeboys.” Riggins said McCray was referring to two friends who had been shot and killed in 2020, and McCray was involved in that incident.

Following the verdict, Riggins also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of possession of a weapon by a violent offender.

After the verdict was read, some family members gave victim impact statements before the judge decided Riggins’ sentencing. His defense attorney also spoke with the judge and said her client had already served 720 days in jail and asked for a sentence of less than 10 years.

The judge ended up sentencing Riggins to five years in prison.

