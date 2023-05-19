Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Sunny start to the weekend, more downpours arrive soon

By Robert Whitehurst
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Saturday will be a great day for outdoor activities, but plan for rain as the weekend comes to a close.

SATURDAY

The pesky storm system that’s brought us rain and clouds this week will exit Saturday, allowing for a round of sunnier skies. Temperatures trend a bit warmer with upper 70s along the Grand Strand and lower 80s for areas inland of the Waterway.

Warmer, sunnier Saturday ahead
Warmer, sunnier Saturday ahead(WMBF)

More clouds will begin to arrive late in the day but rain chances will hold off until Sunday.

SUNDAY

Our next cold front arrives early Sunday morning, ushering in showers by sunrise. The best coverage of rain will arrive throughout Sunday morning but scattered showers will remain possible much of the day.

Increased cloud cover knocks temperatures down a bit, only climbing into the middle 70s. Most of the rain will exit by sunset Sunday.

Another round of rain arrives Sunday
Another round of rain arrives Sunday(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

We move into a stretch of sunny, dry weather through next week. Temperatures remain a bit cooler than average with slim rain chances through Friday.

Sunny, dry weather arrives for next week
Sunny, dry weather arrives for next week(WMBF)

