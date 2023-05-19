Submit a Tip
Deputies: Tip leads to man arrested, charged with sex crime against minor

Richard Andretta
Richard Andretta(JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man has been charged with a sex crime involving a minor after deputies said they got a tip

Records show 64-year-old Richard Andretta, of Loris, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday. He’s charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said Andretta’s arrest came after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about alleged criminal activity on WhatsApp.

Andretta remains jailed as of Friday morning on a $50,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

