Be best dressed this summer with Pink and Red

By TJ Ross
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’re looking to spruce up your summer wardrobe, Pink & Red in Myrtle Beach is where it’s at!

They have so many new arrivals to make you look and feel your best. We loved checking out some of the new items, getting ready for the beach, learning about their new website, and so much more!

You can shop online here.

Come along with us!

