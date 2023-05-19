Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

4th death, more vision loss cases linked to tainted eyedrops

This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
This scanning electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows rod-shaped Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria. Global Pharma Healthcare, the manufacturer of eyedrops recently linked to deaths and injuries, lacked measures to assure sterility at its factory in India, according to a preliminary report released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday, April 3, 2023. (The outbreak is considered particularly worrisome because the bacteria driving it is resistant to standard antibiotics.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials reported another death and several more cases of vision loss from illnesses linked to eyedrops tainted with a drug-resistant bacteria.

The bacteria has infected 81 people, including four who died and 14 who lost vision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. That’s up from three deaths and eight cases of vision loss reported in March. The CDC also said four people have undergone surgery to remove an eyeball due to the infections.

The outbreak is considered particularly worrisome because the bacteria driving it — Pseudomonas aeruginosa — is resistant to standard antibiotics.

Investigators say most of the patients had used certain brands of eyedrops, and products from EzriCare and Delsam Pharma were recalled in February. At least seven patients were diagnosed after the recall.

After the recall, U.S. health inspectors visited the plant in India that made the eyedrops and uncovered problems with how the drops were made and tested, including inadequate sterility measures.

Cases have been reported from 18 states — California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies victim in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy. 17 Business
Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law
Troy Bittner
Man accused of stealing nearly $1M from popular Conway area RV resort out on bond again
Best of the Grand Strand
Justin Rose
Police: Man found with drugs threatened person with knife after Myrtle Beach crash

Latest News

Rico and Cleo make their debut for grand opening of Sloth Valley at Ripley’s Aquarium
Teen to be tried as adult in Conway 14-year-old’s murder
U.S. Marshals arrest Marlboro County man after months-long drug investigation
Deputies: Tip leads to man arrested, charged with sex crime against minor
$117K in drugs seized in Florence County following operation; 2 arrested