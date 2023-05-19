$117K in drugs seized in Florence County following operation; 2 arrested

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over $100,000 worth of drugs is off Florence County streets after a month-long undercover operation, the sheriff’s office announced.

Specially-trained narcotics investigators with the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on Wednesday at an apartment on Willow Trace Drive, which is off South Cashua Drive, after the undercover investigation.

Investigators said during the search they found a large quantity of drugs, a gun and about $7,000 worth of cash.

Among the drugs seized, investigators said they found about 4,600 single doses of heroin.

They added that the estimated value of all the drugs seized is about $117,000.

Authorities arrested Jermain Stukes and Jasmine Davis and charged them with a variety of drug violations including trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine and trafficking meth.

The two are being held at the Florence County Detention Center while awaiting a bond hearing.

Jermaine Stukes, Jasmine Davis (FCDC)

