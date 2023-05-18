Wanted man in barricade standoff shoots himself inside Florence County home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was working on the scene of a barricade situation at Brandon Woods Road Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals attempted to serve an arrest warrant to a man inside the home when he barricaded himself inside and refused to surrender.

The Marshals Service requested assistance from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and its SWAT team.

Florence County Emergency Management requested residents within a 3-mile radius of Brandon Woods Road to stay indoors during the standoff.

After a lengthy standoff, the suspect shot himself. No officers discharged their firearms during the situation.

EMS transported the suspect to an area hospital, the severity of his injuries is unknown at this time.

FCSO requested the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.