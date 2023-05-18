Submit a Tip
Victim’s girlfriend testifies during day two of North Myrtle Beach murder trial

By Ale Espinosa
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It was an emotional start to a second day of testimonies in the case accusing a man of shooting and killing 32-year-old Durance McCray.

Medical experts said the victim suffered from eight gunshot wounds that ended up killing him.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

McCray’s girlfriend took the stand today in court and described the moments leading up to the shooting.

Driscoll Riggins is accused of shooting and killing McCray in May of 2021 in the parking lot of Captain Archie’s.

According to witness testimony, McCray’s girlfriend and another friend met up with McCray the night of the shooting at Captain Archie’s to watch a basketball game.

Gina Pyatt, who identified herself, as McCray’s girlfriend, said as the three were walking to the parking lot, she heard a man walking up to them saying ‘This is for my man.’

The prosecution rested their case late Wednesday afternoon.

The defense will make a motion and will put their case after.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

