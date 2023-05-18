Smoke on the Beach BBQ Competition kicks off this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The smell of pulled pork and ribs will soon fill the air for the Myrtle Beach Shrine Club’s Smoke on the Beach BBQ Competition.

Professional and amateur BBQ teams from all over the country including North Carolina, Georgia and even Virginia will throw down for the annual event.

The two-day event kicks off Friday with the People’s Choice “Anything Butt” competition.

It’s free to get in, but you’ll pay $1 for tickets to sample dishes from 17 competing teams that will create food with anything but pulled pork.

Two local competing teams, Mama J’s Sauce & Rub and George’s Smoke Stack BBQ, say their “Anything Butt” dishes will be cherry-flavored sweet smoked mac & cheese and Texas chili.

After you’re done sampling, you get to vote for your favorite dish. The first-place winner of the “Anything Butt” competition goes home with $800.

On Saturday, May 20, judges will decide which team has the best BBQ and the winner will take home a trophy and $2,500.

Dale Todd, co-owner of Mama J’s Sauce & Rub, said Smoke on the Beach is an event food lovers do not want to miss.

“If you’re a food connoisseur you will thoroughly enjoy yourself. It’s just the ultimate family experience,” said Todd.

George Molony, the pit boss at George’s Smoke Stack BBQ, said the event is something he looks forward to for the food and the good cause.

“We’re just looking forward to raising some money for charity for Shriner’s. It’s a group of friends that we have and we just enjoy doing BBQ together and we just do it for fun,” said Molony.

Event organizer, Rusty Watson said there will be more than 60 vendors, kids’ activities, a car show, and plenty more for you to enjoy.

“There will be a lot of different things. Craft vendors, food trucks. We have carnival foods like funnel cakes, lemonade and kettle corn, so there’s going to be a lot going on in a two-day span,” said Watson.

Smoke on the Beach starts Friday at 3 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m.

Sampling for the “Anything Butt” competition starts at 5 p.m.

Saturday the event goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Smoke on the Beach BBQ competition will be held at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.