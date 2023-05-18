Police: Teens, adults charged in Lake City shootings after investigation

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Lake City have arrested teenagers in connection to a monthlong investigation into area shootings.

The Lake City Police Department said in a statement released Thursday that seven total arrests were made, with the incidents spanning several months.

Authorities said the investigation has also resulted in finding multiple firearms and more than 100 arrest warrants. The charges in the warrants include nearly 60 for attempted murder, nearly 40 total weapons charges and 16 for criminal conspiracy.

“Using resources provided by the State Law Enforcement Division Crime Lab, the Lake City Police conducted several special assignments geared specifically for the five-month investigation of the shootings that occurred December 2022 through February 2023,” the LCPD said.

Police also released the names of four adults who have been charged:

Jevonte Dayzhon Burgess, 19, of Lake City Faces 3 charges, including 1 for attempted murder

Jaqavis Siree Saymon Green, 18, of Lake City Faces 19 charges, including 11 for attempted murder

Ke’Andrew Deon Copeland, 18, of Lake City Faces 20 charges, including 12 for attempted murder

Jareek Carson, 18, of Lake City Faces 21 charges, including 12 for attempted murder



All four adults are being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Thursday, according to online records. Each of the adults was booked between March and April.

Police added that three other juveniles were also arrested in connection to the investigation, one of which is being charged as an adult. Their names were not released.

“We appreciate the help of the community in reporting the shooting incidents, assisting with information, and working with the department to keep this city safe,” said LCPD Maj. Patrick Miles. “We are continuing the investigation and expect more warrants and arrests to come.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

