Police: Man found with drugs threatened person with knife after Myrtle Beach crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening someone with a knife after a recent traffic accident in Myrtle Beach.

Records show 36-year-old Justin Rose, of Murrells Inlet, was arrested after an incident on May 12.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF News, the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to an accident in the area of 7th Avenue South. Police later learned Rose allegedly rear-ended the victim’s vehicle. As the victim got out of his car to tell Rose he was calling police, officers were told Rose brandished a knife and threatened the victim to not call authorities.

As Rose reportedly offered other options and came closer, the victim brandished a firearm and said that police were being called. Rose threw his knife toward the sidewalk and stayed put.

Officers then arrived and made contact with Rose, who reportedly “appeared lucid” and was getting worked up while walking around. He was then brought to a police vehicle and was told multiple times to put his hands behind his back. According to the report, Rose instead bent over and put his head near his ankles “in an attempt to reach into his pants.”

Police eventually took Rose down to the ground. While doing so, an officer noticed a clear baggie in the area where Rose was reaching for and grabbed it. The baggie turned out to contain other baggies that contained substances that each tested positive for methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Rose was eventually taken to a hospital before being jailed. He was also found to have more substances that tested positive for marijuana, fentanyl, crack cocaine and methamphetamine in another layer of pants. He was booked two days after the incident, according to online records.

Rose now faces multiple drug charges as well as second-degree assault and battery, driving under suspension, following a vehicle too closely, operating an uninsured vehicle and resisting arrest.

As of Thursday, he remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on an over $600,000 bond.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.