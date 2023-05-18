Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Myrtle Beach not implementing traffic loop for Memorial Day weekend, official says

File photo
File photo(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach will once again not implement a traffic loop for Memorial Day weekend, according to city emergency manager Travis Glatki.

Glatki made the announcement Thursday afternoon while making a presentation at the Myrtle Beach Human Rights Commission’s scheduled meeting.

The presentation also stated that Ocean Boulevard will be one lane heading southbound from 29th Avenue North to 29th Avenue South over the holiday. The northbound lanes will be reserved for emergency vehicle response.

City crews will also have cones, barrels and other barricades set up at certain locations. Restrictions on golf carts and other low-speed vehicles have also already been announced.

The 23-mile loop was the subject of a 2018 lawsuit filed by the NAACP, in which the group claimed the policy discriminate against mostly Black visitors who come to the Grand Strand for the holiday weekend and Atlantic Beach Bikefest.

The city eventually contributed $50,000 to the NAACP and also underwent a traffic and public safety review as part of a settlement.

The loop was also not used in 2022 and 2021. A city spokesperson told WMBF News last year that the decision to not use it was not tied to any legal action.

WMBF News Reporter Ian Klein will have more from Thursday’s meeting starting on WMBF News at 6.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

