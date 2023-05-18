Man who barricaded, shot himself inside Florence County home dies, SLED says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was working on the scene of a barricade situation at Brandon Woods Road Thursday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals attempted to serve an arrest warrant to a man inside the home when he barricaded himself inside and refused to surrender.

The Marshals Service requested assistance from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and its SWAT team.

Florence County Emergency Management requested residents within a 3-mile radius of Brandon Woods Road to stay indoors during the standoff.

After a lengthy standoff, the suspect shot himself. No officers discharged their firearms during the situation.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office called in State Law Enforcement Division to investigate, SLED confirmed they were brought in to investigate the death of the man who barricaded himself inside.

