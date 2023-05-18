Man accused of stealing nearly $1M from popular Conway area RV resort out on bond again

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a popular RV resort is out of jail and headed to a treatment facility.

Troy Bittner is charged with five counts of wire fraud. Authorities claim that while he was a manager at Carolina Pines RV Resort, Bittner used his access to the company’s credit card reservation system to commit wire fraud and steal over $867,000.

Authorities first arrested him in September 2022. He was given a $20,000 bond but under several conditions.

He was released from jail but then arrested again in April after documents revealed he violated the conditions of his bond. Federal documents state he failed to refrain from using illegal drugs.

On May 10, the defense filed a motion to reconsider the detention order.

It states that while Bittner was out of jail, he was working to get into a drug treatment program.

“While on bond, efforts were made to have Mr. Bittner admitted to in patient drug treatment or out-patient drug treatment,” the motion states. “Before Mr. Bittner was able to complete the process to be admitted to treatment, another bond revocation proceeding began.”

The documents revealed that the judge stated during that bond revocation hearing that the bond issue could be revisited if Bittner was accepted into a drug treatment program.

The defense stated in the motion that Bittner was accepted into The Owls Next drug treatment program last week and a bed is being held for him.

A hearing was held Wednesday where a judge granted the motion for bond reconsideration and set a $20,000 bond for Bittner but with a new condition.

It states that “should Mr. Bittner leave Owl’s Nest or not complete program, bond will be automatically revoked.”

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records, Bittner bonded out of jail around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

