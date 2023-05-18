Florence School District 3 requiring clear backpacks for next school year

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Students within Florence School District 3 will have to bring clear backpacks to school next year.

The district announced on Thursday that as an added safety precaution, FSD3 is requiring students to use clear book bags.

During the current school year, it was just recommended that students have transparent backpacks.

The district said it will purchase the required book bags and have them available for families who need help meeting this requirement.

A spokesperson for the school district said no specific incident led to the decision to require the clear backpacks.

