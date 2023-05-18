Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Showers taper off today, next chance arrives Sunday

By Jamie Arnold
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Low pressure off shore will keep the weather unsettled through early this afternoon with another chance of rain to end the weekend.

TODAY

Low pressure will gradually drift up the coast of the Carolinas through the day keeping cloudy skies and periods of rain in the forecast especially early.

The best chance of rain on Friday arrives in the morning.
The best chance of rain on Friday arrives in the morning.(WMBF)

The area of low pressure off shore will continue to drift north through the day Friday eventually ending up near the Outer Banks of North Carolina by this evening. The best chance of rain will come early in the day and then taper off as the low moves to the north. Morning rain chances of 60% will gradually drop to around 30% by the afternoon and evening with a few peeks of sun possible before sunset.

Temperatures will once again be held down into the lower to middle 70s thanks to cloudy skies and showers.

Rain chances taper off Friday afternoon as low pressure moves north.
Rain chances taper off Friday afternoon as low pressure moves north.(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

We finally get a break from the rain chances on Saturday as the temperatures return to near 80 on the beach. With a mix of sun and clouds, inland locations will climb into the lower and middle 80s with just a very slight chance of a stray shower.

Best chance of rain arrives on Sunday.
Best chance of rain arrives on Sunday.(WMBF)

Another cold front will move through the region on Sunday with the risk of pop up showers and storms. It’s important to note that Sunday will not be a washout with best rain chance actually arriving through the morning and then tapering off by the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm in the middle to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle Crash generic
Coroner identifies victim in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy. 17 Business
Carolina Squat
McMaster signs bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ into law
Troy Bittner
Man accused of stealing nearly $1M from popular Conway area RV resort out on bond again
Justin Rose
Police: Man found with drugs threatened person with knife after Myrtle Beach crash
(SOURCE: WMBF News)
Man who barricaded, shot himself inside Florence County home dies, SLED says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Gloomy today, off & on showers through the end of the week
FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms arrive this afternoon, unsettled forecast ahead
Rain chances have been increased for Thursday and Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increasing to end the week
FIRST ALERT: Warm today, storm chances increase Wednesday