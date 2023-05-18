FIRST ALERT: Showers taper off today, next chance arrives Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Low pressure off shore will keep the weather unsettled through early this afternoon with another chance of rain to end the weekend.

TODAY

Low pressure will gradually drift up the coast of the Carolinas through the day keeping cloudy skies and periods of rain in the forecast especially early.

The best chance of rain on Friday arrives in the morning. (WMBF)

The area of low pressure off shore will continue to drift north through the day Friday eventually ending up near the Outer Banks of North Carolina by this evening. The best chance of rain will come early in the day and then taper off as the low moves to the north. Morning rain chances of 60% will gradually drop to around 30% by the afternoon and evening with a few peeks of sun possible before sunset.

Temperatures will once again be held down into the lower to middle 70s thanks to cloudy skies and showers.

Rain chances taper off Friday afternoon as low pressure moves north. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

We finally get a break from the rain chances on Saturday as the temperatures return to near 80 on the beach. With a mix of sun and clouds, inland locations will climb into the lower and middle 80s with just a very slight chance of a stray shower.

Best chance of rain arrives on Sunday. (WMBF)

Another cold front will move through the region on Sunday with the risk of pop up showers and storms. It’s important to note that Sunday will not be a washout with best rain chance actually arriving through the morning and then tapering off by the afternoon. Temperatures will be warm in the middle to upper 70s.

