FIRST ALERT: Gloomy today, off & on showers through the end of the week

An unsettled and gloomy end to the week.
By Andrew Dockery
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:30 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A complicated weather pattern will stick around for the next 48 hours, keeping higher rain chances in the forecast for both today & tomorrow.

TODAY

A stalled front to our south is keeping plenty of moisture around. At the same time, an area of low pressure is developing along the front and causing moisture to drift to the north. This will result in increasing showers throughout the day.

We will remain cool with highs only climbing into the lower 70s. A 70% chance of rain is...
The best chance to stay dry today looks to be during the morning hours. As we head into the middle of the day, the developing low will start to send some larger waves of moisture into the Grand Strand & Pee Dee. Cloudy skies and off & on showers will limit temperatures today. Highs will be cooler with the low-mid 70s for highs this afternoon.

Showers will be off & on throughout the day, with the best coverage this afternoon.
Rain should remain light throughout the day, but a few heavier downpours cannot be ruled out this afternoon. As we head into the evening hours, rain chances will hold steady in the forecast.

FRIDAY

The same area of low pressure off shore will continue to drift north through the day Friday, but will remain close enough for the risk of showers to continue. The best chance of rain will come early in the day and then taper off as the low moves closer to the NC Outer Banks. Temperatures will once again be held down into the lower to middle 70s thanks to cloudy skies.

Rain chances continue tomorrow, with the best chances early. As the low pulls away, showers...
THIS WEEKEND

We finally get a break from the higher rain chances on Saturday as the temperatures return to near 80 on the beach. With a mix of sun & clouds, inland locations will climb into the lower and middle 80s with just a very slight chance of a stray shower.

Highs will be warm for the weekend with just a stray shower on Saturday. A cold front will...
Another cold front will move through the region on Sunday with the risk of pop up showers and storms. It’s important to note that Sunday will not be a washout. Temperatures will be warm in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

