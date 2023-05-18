Defendant testifies, claims self-defense in deadly shooting in Captain Archie’s parking lot

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of shooting and killing his former friend testified during his trial on Thursday.

Driscoll Riggins is charged with murder in the shooting death of Durance McCray in May 2021 in the Captain Archie’s parking lot in North Myrtle Beach.

TRIAL COVERAGE:

Riggins told the court that he pulled the trigger but that it was in self-defense.

It was revealed in court that the two were longtime friends but had grown apart.

Riggins testified that McCray was involved in the shooting deaths of two of Riggins’ close friends in 2020. Riggins said that he was there that night. He added that McCray shot at his mom’s house.

“Did he shoot your mom’s house?” the defense asked Riggins.

“Yes ma’am,” Riggins said.

“How do you know?” the defense asked.

“I was there when it happened,” Riggins answered.

“How did you know it was him?” the defense questioned

“I see him just waiting out the window,” Riggins said.

He added that he was shot in the leg during the shooting at his mother’s house.

The defendant claimed that McCray had intentions of killing him and had “put money over his head” for it.

On the night of the deadly shooting, Riggins said he clocked out of his shift at Captain Archie’s, and as he was leaving, he ran into McCray and the two got into a verbal fight.

Riggins said McCray made an ominous comment involving Riggins’ friends who were shot and killed.

“What did he say?” the defense questioned.

“You gonna be on a t-shirt just like your homeboys,” Riggins answered.

During his testimony, Riggins claims he shot McCray in self-defense. Medical experts testified earlier in the trial that the victim suffered eight gunshot wounds.

The prosecution and defense are expected to present their closing arguments on Thursday before handing the case to the jury to deliberate.

