Coroner identifies victim in crash involving motorcycle on Hwy. 17 Business

According to SCHP, the Harley was driving south on Hwy17 when it struck a pedestrian in the road.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and two people are in the hospital after a crash involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle Wednesday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the fatal crash occurred on Highway 17 Business near Woodland Drive Extension just after 11 p.m.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden confirmed 88-year-old Garden City resident Claiborne Waller as the victim who died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

Waller was attempting to cross Highway 17 Business near Woodland Drive Extension when he was hit by the Harley Davidson motorcycle which was driving southbound on the highway.

The driver and passenger on the motorcycle were both taken to a hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

